Ruffnut, a male tiger stripe kitten. He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Ruffnut is filled with oddles of energy, and will keep you hopping all day. His birthdate is July 18, 2022, and his intake weight was 3.7 pounds.
If you would like to meet Ruffnut or any of the shelters' kiddos, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment. Mandy does work a full time job, please leave a message and she will get back to you.
Happy Tails is still in need of bleach, Fabuloso and volunteers!
Do you have a little free time and enjoy animals? Then we certainly could use your help with the cleaning and feeding of our shelter's dogs and cats. One shift a week would really be a blessing. You can stop in on a Monday or Thursday morning, meet Carolyn and learn more about our shelter and its fur kids. You can leave a message on Happy Tails FB page, or email us at happytails@urhere.net. Looking forward to hearing from you.
Our shelter is grateful to the community and Monticello Herald Journal that help in their way of donating. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter.