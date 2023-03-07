Pet of the Week

Ruffnut

Ruffnut, a male tiger stripe kitten. He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Ruffnut is filled with oddles of energy, and will keep you hopping all day. His birthdate is July 18, 2022, and his intake weight was 3.7 pounds.

If you would like to meet Ruffnut or any of the shelters' kiddos, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment.  Mandy does work a full time job, please leave a message and she will get back to you.