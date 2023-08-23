Argo, a male hound, has a wonderful voice when greeting people. He gets along with our shelter dogs but do not know how he does with cats. He is an escape artist and finds a way to get out of his kennel from time to time. Also, with all of that, he is petrified of rain and storms.
Argo is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped and has been neutered. Hounds are adorable, and their voice proves it. His birth date is June 14, 2017, and his intake weight is 62.8 lbs. Argo has been with us almost two years. He is a springboard, loves to run and play, and is a very happy boy. Once he is in his forever home, he will calm down like must shelter dogs do, because he knows he is loved and has his forever home.
If you would like to meet Argo or any of the shelter’s cats and dogs, email us at happytails@urhere.net or leave a comment on the FB page.
Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, and dog and cat treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers for the weekend shifts. Consider spending a couple of hours a week to help clean and feed the dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please leave a message on her profile or email at happytails@urhere.net to volunteer.