Thomas, a male Boston Terrier/pitbull mix, is current on his vaccinations, microchipped and has been neutered. From happy smiles, to what am I doing at the shelter look, Thomas just needs to know he is loved and cared about. His birth date is Oct. 18, 2017, and his intake weight is 49 pounds.
Happy Tails is still in dire need of volunteers! Monday and Thursday evenings and weekends are critical. A couple of hours one day a week to help with the cats and dogs is all we ask. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet Carolyn and Rick and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering, they can answer them for you. It is getting too much for one person to cover four shifts a week.