Mrs. Potts is a female hound mix, current on her vaccinations micro-chipped and has been spayed. She is a lovely lady and very friendly and easy going. She is looking for that forever inside home as all of our shelter fur kids are. Her birthdate is Jan. 30, 2020, and intake weight is 45 pounds.
To meet Mrs. Potts or any of our shelter kiddos, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.
Happy Tails is still in need of dry dog food, bleach, Fabuloso and volunteers!
Do you have a little free time and enjoy animals? Then we certainly could use your help with the cleaning and feeding our shelter's dogs and cats. One shift a week would really be a blessing. Please stop in on a Monday or Thursday morning, meet Carolyn and learn more about our shelter and its fur kids. You can leave a message on Happy Tails FB page, or email us at happytails@urhere.net. Looking forward to hearing from you.
Our shelter is grateful to the community , and the Monticello Herald Journal who donates a space in their newspaper for Pet of the Week. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter.