Mrs. Potts

Mrs. Potts

Mrs. Potts is a female hound mix, current on her vaccinations micro-chipped and has been spayed. She is a lovely lady and very friendly and easy going. She is looking for that forever inside home as all of our shelter fur kids are. Her birthdate is Jan. 30, 2020, and intake weight is 45 pounds.

To meet Mrs. Potts or any of our shelter kiddos, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.

Tags