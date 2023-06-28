Balto

Introducing Balto! This stunning Husky mix is approximately 51 pounds and at time of intake is estimated to be 1 year 4 months old. Because he is new, we are still learning about his personality. Balto has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. Make an appointment to meet this beautiful boy!

To meet Balto and any of our other shelter fur kids, leave a message on the FB page or email us at happytails@urhere.net to make an appointment. Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn and liquid laundry detergent. Dog and cat treats are always appreciated too.

