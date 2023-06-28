Introducing Balto! This stunning Husky mix is approximately 51 pounds and at time of intake is estimated to be 1 year 4 months old. Because he is new, we are still learning about his personality. Balto has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. Make an appointment to meet this beautiful boy!
To meet Balto and any of our other shelter fur kids, leave a message on the FB page or email us at happytails@urhere.net to make an appointment. Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn and liquid laundry detergent. Dog and cat treats are always appreciated too.
Happy Tails is still in need of evening volunteers and Sunday morning volunteers to help clean and feed. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. We have several seniors that volunteer, helping with the feeding and cleaning of cats and dogs. It gives them a reason to get out, and lend a helping hand. The animals love attention, give it some thought.
Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet the staff and the fur kids, if you have questions about volunteering they can answer them for you. Leave a message on the FB page, or email. We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet Of The Week in their newspaper.