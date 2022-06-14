Thomas, a male Pitbull mix, is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Happy smiles from Thomas asking for a forever inside home.
Thomas just needs to know he is loved and cared about, he always says hi! whenever someone comes into the room. His birthdate is Oct. 18, 2017, intake weight 49 pounds.
To visit Thomas and any of our other shelter kids text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit Thomas.
Our wish list priority at this time is FABULOSO, we use this to clean kennels and the shelter floor two to three times a day. Still need volunteers !! especially Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings to clean and feed the dogs. Volunteers must be 18 years and older. Still needing for volunteers to walk and play with the dogs. Just a couple of hours once a week would really help.
The morning shift is about 9 a.m. and evening shift around 5 p.m. You can text or call Madison 574-808-9737 to set up a time you can help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelters front door. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter.