Mrs. Potts..she is a female hound mix, current on her vaccinations micro-chipped and has been spayed. She is a lovely lady and very friendly and easy going also walks well on a leash. Looking for that forever inside home as all of our shelter furkids are. Her birthdate is 1-30-2020, intake weight 45 pounds.
Happy Tails is still in need of bleach , fabuloso and volunteers!
Do you have a little free time and enjoy animals ? Then we certainly could use your help with the cleaning and feeding of our shelter’s dogs and cats. One shift a week would really be a blessing. Please stop in on a Monday or Thursday morning, meet Carolyn and learn more about our shelter and its furkids. You can leave a message on Happy Tails FB page, or email us at happytails@urhere.net. Looking forward to hearing from you.
Our shelter is grateful to the community, Monticello Herald Journal that donates a space in their newspaper for Pet of the Week. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter.