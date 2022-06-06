Monticello-Union Township Public Library has announced events at the library for the next two weeks.
They include:
June 12th to June 18th
Rainbow Fish Craft - June 14th @ 2 pm
Stop by the Children's Room to make your very own flashy, sparkly fish!
POP Club - June 14th From 5 pm to 7 pm
Join us at the POP Tent at the Farmers Market every Tuesday, May 31st through Tuesday, August 2nd From 5 pm to 7 pm to learn about healthy living and have fun doing it! The Monticello Farmers Market takes place at the West Bay of the Old Fire House Downtown. Pop Club will meet at 5 pm there for all dates. Free activities, tasting, and lessons for kids of all ages!
Preschool Storytime - June 9th @ 10 am
Let's meet on the Patio for some morning fun, songs and stories! Wear your play clothes because we will be running around having lots of fun!
Family Brown Bag Lunch & Storytime - June 15th @ 12 pm
Bring your lunch and a blanket or something to sit on while we enjoy a story with lunch. This program is open to patrons of all ages and families are encouraged to attend together! We will be reading Through the Dark Green Tunnel by Allan L. Eckhert.
Children’s Treasure Box Painting - June 16th @ 2 pm
Meet us on the *patio to paint and decorate your own treasure box to keep all your pirate booty! Then next week we will paint pirate flags to go with your treasure box!
Teen LEGO Challenge: Pirate Hideaway - June 16th @ 4 pm
Show us your best build of a Pirate Hideaway! You could win a bag of booty! We will also have a treasure chest of treats to eat while we work!
Discover the Ocean: A VR Experience - June 16th @ 6 pm
Join us on a virtual exploration of the ocean using VR equipment. Dive deep to discover the living creatures below the surface and explore a vivid underwater world!
*Only library staff will operate the VR equipment and the audience will view the video on the screen.