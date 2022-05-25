The Monticello-Union Township Public Library is pleased to share exciting news in time for summer reading. The library’s board of trustees approved to eliminate late fees on materials for all ages. Patrons will no longer be charged overdue fines for borrowed materials. Fines for lost, damaged and replacement materials will remain. As a welcoming place for all, our mission and goal is to increase access and remove barriers that keep patrons from using the library. By eliminating the overdue fine, we want to encourage patrons to come visit the library not only for our summer reading program but for everyday use.
In other exciting news, join us this summer as we kickoff the 2022 summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” We invite readers of all ages to dive deep and earn prizes. The summer reading program will begin June 1st and end July 15th. Get signed up and come to our first big program of the summer on Wednesday, June 1st from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Enjoy live music from the 50s and 60s from rock ‘n roll band The Moon Cats. Bring the family and your lawn chairs to enjoy the music, games, and face painting on our south lawn. There will be tasty snow cones, cotton candy, and popcorn from our friends at Alliance Bank.
We will feature a new easy to use reading challenges application called Beanstack. Use this new app to sign up and log reading for the summer! Complete the reading challenge for summer and earn a completion prize and enter tickets for the grand prize drawings. Prizes are awarded for all ages. Paper copies of the registration and summer reading log will be available for those who prefer this format.
Seas the possibilities this summer at the library! For a full list of events, visit our website at www.monticello.lib.in.us. Like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to receive updates on events.