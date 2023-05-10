dold column sig

A new funding opportunity is now available at the Community Foundation of White County: Mental Wellness Grants. In its first year, $50,000 will be available to eligible nonprofit organizations seeking funding for projects related to mental wellness.

A project born from years of data collecting, Lilly Endowment, Inc.’s Leadership Planning Grant sent your community foundation on a mission to uncover the perspectives of what it’s like to live in White County. We gathered county-specific demographics and compiled those with the qualitative data gleaned from community conversations held last spring.