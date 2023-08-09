dold column sig

When we find ourselves in the inescapable depths of grief, we often feel that we are alone in the journey. In some ways, this is true: no one can ever truly understand the unique and complex relationship between any two people. But in many other ways, we are far from alone in our grief.

It’s a well-known notion that grief is love with no place to go. At the Community Foundation, we’ve seen that love manifest into beautiful new stories of impact inspired by the legacies our loved ones left behind. Our darkest days and greatest losses can catapult us into finding a way to bring love and hope to others. We even sometimes witness entire communities rally together to support those who experience great loss. While the grief will always remain, a new light of inspiration can be created. Because where there is grief, there is love.

