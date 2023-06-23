As we continue celebrating 25 years of strengthening and transforming White County, our #LoveWhereYouLive Challenge carries on. And at the Community Foundation of White County, this week we celebrate our beautiful home, the Calvert Community Youth Center.

If you haven’t made the visit to the Foundation’s office, you may not realize the awesome history behind our building. At the five points corner of the Monticello Christian Church, Monticello City Park, and the Main Street Station, you’ll find our little yellow building nestled into the corner of the intersection.

Tags