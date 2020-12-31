25 Years Ago
Twin Lakes senior Travis Funkhouser claimed the host Indians’ lone championship during Saturday’s Twin Lakes Invitational 16-team tourney. Funkhouser earned the 140-pound title with a perfect 4-0 record on the day. Classmate Aaron Austin finished third in the 145-pound weight class. Austin was 2-1 during Saturday’s action. Senior Terry LaOrange posted a fourth-place finish in the 171-pound class with a 2-1 tourney mark.
50 Years Ago
Miss Carol Yerk, Wolcott senior, was chosen as Sunshine Dance Queen at the annual event held in the school gym. Attendants were Pam Misch, senior; Fanny Inman, junior; Judy Dobbins, sophomore; and Mary Rayman, freshman.