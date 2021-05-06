25 Years Ago
The Education Foundation of Twin Lakes has chosen Mark Weaver as the 1996 Crystal Apple Award winner. The Crystal Apple Award Winner is chosen by the Board of Directors of the Education Foundation of Twin Lakes. He will receive a Crystal Apple trophy and his name will be added to a plaque honoring those who have received the award. He will also be given a cash award. Weaver has been the Twin Lakes food service director for six years and he is the technical director of Twin Lakes theatre. He is known to many Twin Lakes students as “friend.”
50 Years Ago
Mrs. Jill Haskell and family, Idaville, entertained Mrs. Carlson’s fourth period Home Ec Class of Twin Lakes High School. A wiener roast and hayride was enjoyed by Teresa Whiteman, Jeanne Whiteman, Jill Hudson, Cheryl Wentz, Pam Morris, Vicki Crawn, and Mr. and Mrs. Steve Carlson. Also attending were Mike Ashton, Vernie Criswell, Maynard Maddox, Allen Sickler, John McAninch, Pat Scroggs, Charles McElhany, Stanley McCoy and Debbie Hintz.