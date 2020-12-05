25 YEARS AGO
Master Trooper Investigator Jay Janke, of Monticello, is the 1995 recipient of the state FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award. Special FBI Agent Bob Kowalski, of Lafayette, said he nominated Janke not only because of his outstanding performance as a law enforcement officer, but also for active involvement in his community. The director’s award goes annually to the state’s most outstanding law enforcement officer, not necessarily a state trooper. Janke, 38, and his wife, Andrea, live on Rt. 5 Monticello, with their two sons, Erik, 11, and Adam, 9, both students at Meadowlawn Elementary School.
50 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. John Stangle, Twin Lakes Avenue, Monticello, have received word that their son, Eukie, has been promoted to the rank of Cadet PFC. He also was “Cadet of the Month” for November. Eukie, a 1970 graduate of Twin Lakes High School, is attending Purdue University at Lafayette where he is enrolled in Army ROTC.