25 YEARS AGO
Jamie Westfall, a senior cheerleader at Indiana University, helped the Hoosiers to every first-place trophy awarded at the recent Universal Cheerleaders Association College Spirit Camp at Southwest Texas State University. The Hoosiers were one of a select few squads to be named “Most Collegiate” and honored nationally by UCA. Jamie is the daughter of John and Barb Westfall of Monticello.
50 YEARS AGO
Jerry R. Andrews, 21, son of George H. Andrews, Monticello, was promoted to Army Specialist 4 while assigned to the American Division in Vietnam. Andrews is a gunner in Battery D, 6th Battalion of the divisions, 11th Artillery, near Duc Pho. He entered the Army in June 1969.