25 YEARS AGO
Five eighth- and ninth-grade band members at Tri-County have been selected for the 1995 All-Region Honor Band. The Tri-County representatives are: Heather Purkhiser, Angela Scheitlin, John Masterone, Kerry Tyler and Brandon Federer.
50 YEARS AGO
Cheerleaders elected for Lincoln Junior High are: Eighth grade – Mary Minier, Janice White, Elaine Crouse, Rhonda Miller, Sue Hanns, Bob Wrede, Pam Murray and Shannon Criswell. Seventh grade – Juli Cobb, Julie Hively, Alicia Cox, Betty Marburger, Kim Mahnoney, Rebecca Weiss, Michele Roth and Latricia Young.