25 YEARS AGO
Monticello bowler Brian Burns rolled a 299 game last week during his Friday night league at Monticello Bowling Lanes. Burns said the game was his best ever and finished the night with a 618 series. “It was just a fluke,” Burns admitted. He said he had a 300 game in his sights until his final ball. “I was pretty happy just to get that,” Burns said.
50 YEARS AGO
Cub Pack 3158 met Monday at the Armory. Bobcat awards were presented to Robby Young, Donny Brewer, Christopher Fullerton, Joey Rassmussen, Jim Middleton, Douglas Sanders, Steve Bailey, Greg Wooldridge, Jesse Shelton, Doug Spitzer, Billy Fraser, Ronald Wamsley and Pau Hogrefe.