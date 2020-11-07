25 YEARS AGO
Tyler Armstrong, of Monticello, qualified for the Punt, Pass and Kick Team Championship competition at the RCA Dome. Armstrong, 11, advanced to the Valparaiso Sectional competition with local winners John McCall, 12 and Michael York, 15. McCall placed third in Valparaiso while York finished second in the 15-year-old division. Armstrong goes on to compete at halftime of the Nov. 26 contest between the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.
50 YEARS AGO
Mrs. W.T. Culver entertained the Reynolds Women’s Club Wednesday afternoon. Present were Mrs. Chester Southerd, Mrs. Ernest Krintz, Mrs. Francis Fowler, Mrs. Clarence Bufkin, Mrs. Arthur Tate, Mrs. Edgar Scott, Mrs. Edward Brehmer and Mrs. George Conway.