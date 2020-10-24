25 YEARS AGO
Dorothy White and State Sen. Katie Wolf, Monticello, congratulated Lucille Uttermohlen for being named Monticello Business and Professional Woman of the Year. The honor was announced at the group’s regular meeting at Anger’s Restaurant. Uttermohlen, current president of the club and a local attorney, was surprised by the honor. White was the BPW Woman of the Year in 1980 and Wolf was presented the award in 1984. The two woman each presented Uttermohlen with a plaque commemorating the award.
50 YEARS AGO
The leaders in the Psi Iota Xi Sorority Bridge group in the Card-O-Rama are Zonie May and Faye Wynkoop with 9,550 and in second place are Ruby Meyers and Doris Raub with a score of 8,080.