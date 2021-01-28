25 Years Ago
Four students have been named winners of “Good Citizen” awards by the Wea-Lea Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). This year’s winners are Amanda Price, Samuel Horton, Janna Messer and Sara Hendryx. Amanda Price was selected as the top “Good Citizen” and her essay will be entered in the state contest. Price is the daughter of Jayne S. Price, of Remington, and is a senior at Tri-County High School. Horton is a senior at North White High School and is the son of Margaret and Richard Horton, of Monon. Messer is a senior at Twin Lakes High School and the daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Jeff Messer, of Monticello. Hendryx is a senior at Frontier High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Hendryx, of Battle Ground.
50 Years Ago
Monticello’s total parking meter collections for 1970 were up $2,000 over 1969, according to meter maid Grace Richardson’s report to the City Council. Collections were highest in April, but fines were highest in June at $474.70 total.