25 YEARS AGO
Melissa Ballantine, of Monticello, is a first-year member of the Southern Arkansas University volleyball team. Ballantine, a junior transfer who helped Kankakee Community College to a two-year record of 97-11, will serve as a middle and right side hitter at Southern Arkansas. Ballantine helped Kankakee Community College to second- and fourth-place finishes in the national junior college tournament. Melissa is the daughter of Robert and Marilyn Ballantine, of Monticello.
50 YEARS AGO
Robert Hadley and Richard V. Rardon left Monon Tuesday for St. Louis, Mo., where they met Neal Munsterman of Reynolds. They will all attend a 52-week training course in diesel and high compression engines at Bailey Technical School. They are 1969 graduates of North White High School.