25 YEARS AGO
Former Twin Lakes High School swimming standout Jason Hodgson posted a first-place performance for the University of Evansville men’s swimming team recently. Hodgson won the 1,000-meter freestyle event with a time of 10 minutes, 26.97 seconds in the Aces’ 145-96 victory against Saint Louis University.
50 YEARS AGO
Kathy Ann Crouse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James E. Crouse, Idaville, and a senior at Twin Lakes High School, is the winner of the DAR Good Citizenship Award Contest. A band member and vice-president of FTA, she will attend a luncheon in February in Logansport honoring the 10 girls who participated in the contest.