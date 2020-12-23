25 Years Ago
Twin Lakes swept the Herald Journal’s volleyball player and coach of the year awards while naming five players to the 1995 All-White County Volleyball Team. Head Coach Beth Giselbach’s Indian’s won their third consecutive Twin Lakes Sectional championship this year. Giselbach’s Indians were led by White County Player of the Year Robin Reynolds. Reynolds, a three-year starter for Twin Lakes, makes her third consecutive appearance on the All-White County team this year. Others named to the All-White County team are: Liz Berkshire (TL), Emily Chamberlain (TC), Christie Fishel (TL) Carrie Krintz (NW), Nicole Lehe (F), Holly Miller (NW), Jaime Reynolds (TL), and Julie Schrader (TL).
50 Years Ago
In the Brookston Christmas lighting contest, grand prize of $15 goes to Richard Carter; a $10 prize goes to John Hughes; $5 prizes go to Jack Hughes, Frank Schwartz and Leo Dryer; $2 to Orval King; and $1 prizes go to Robert Klinkhammer, Carl Roberts, Harry Oilar, Paul Thompson and Milford Williamson.