25 YEARS AGO
After a successful first entry in the Greater Lafayette 1995 All-American Soap Box Derby, Monticello Boy Scout Troop No. 154, and Dick Hubbard of Hubbard GM celebrated. Participants were Josh Gilbert, Robby Nipple, Jesse Hare (driver), Travis Rubeck, Isaac Watson, Clay McNeeely, Robert Kendig, Greg Silvers and Alex Hershey. The soap box car was built from a kit and took about 48 hours from the eight scout members and their leaders Tom Kendig, Neil Smith, John Gilbert, Clay Watson and Bob Silvers. This weekend Troop No. 154 is going on their annual fall camporee.
50 YEARS AGO
The Frontier FFA installed new members to the degree of Greenhand. They are Mark Altman, Larry Blume, Gary Bunnell, Lawrence Clawson, Kenny Cuzzort, Gary Gaskin, Roger Gross, Dave Kent, Jim Kitterman, Dale Lehe, Kenny Linback, Alan Parr, Rich Provo, Danny Ruemler, Phil Snowberger, Scot Timmons, Mike Waymore and Randy Yoder.