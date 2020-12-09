25 YEARS AGO
Volunteerism is a unique gift in an era when time is a valued commodity in society. For donating their time to help others, Ardella Slavens, Chalmers, and Helen Kraack, Monticello, have been selected as co-recipients of the 1995 Herald Journal Volunteer of the Year award. Mrs. Slavens, 43, is recognized for her efforts to help students of Frontier School Corporation expand and enhance their education. Helen Kraack, 71, is known as “the most un-retired retired person” in the Twin Lakes School Corporation. She taught 42 years; two years in Hawaii, four years in Chalmers and the remainder in the Monticello-Twin Lakes School Corporation. This is the ninth year of the Volunteer of the Year program.
50 YEARS AGO
Ray Phillips, Monticello, active for 30 years as Scoutmaster of Troop 125 of the United Methodist Church, is the first Scouter in Three Rivers Council to receive the Silver Antelope award. He also holds the Statuette and Silver Beaver awards and the Scouter’s Key. Phillips, a storekeeper for NIPSCO, has attended national and world jamborees.