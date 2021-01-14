25 Years Ago
Bob Overman reached a coaching milestone Tuesday with Twin Lakes’ 52-38 whipping of West Central, and he did it in his hometown. The victory was the Francesville High School graduate’s 100th as Twin Lakes’ girls coach. Francesville is one of the schools which consolidated into West Central. Overman replaced Mary Creigh, TL’s winningest girls’ basketball coach, following the 1986-87 season.
50 Years Ago
Mrs. Harold Reiff, Burnettsville, was one of four wives of dairymen featured in the 20th annual Hoard’s Dairyman magazine “Round Table.” The couple has been in the dairy business for 15 years and has 130 head of dairy cattle on their 400-acre farm. Opal has been active in Holstein Association affairs, served on the Junior Committee and worked on the state convention.