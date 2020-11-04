25 YEARS AGO
A Monticello man will be awarded the American FFA Degree, the highest honor of the National FFA organization. Craig Fuller, of Monticello, will be awarded the American FFA Degree at the national convention in Kansas City, Mo. Fuller and 1,479 other members have advanced through chapter and FFA degrees to earn the national degree. Fuller is enrolled in pre-veterinary medicine at Purdue University. He is a member of Twin Lakes High School FFA. Donald Purkhiser and Nick Korniak are his advisors.
50 YEARS AGO
The Yeoman Junior High School first grading period honor roll includes: 8th Grade – Candy Shideler, Jan Maxwell, Chris Alpha, Christine Horn, Terry Million, Lois Mills, Linda Braaksma, Michelle Mackey, Theresa Speed and Mindy Wasson. For the 7th Grade are: Kris Klink, Mike Crutcher, Greg Wasson, JoAnn Bean, Mike Miller, Ted Crowel, Rex Dismore, Mike O”Farrell and Robin Roach.