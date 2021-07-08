25 Years Ago
Gov. Evan Bayh has appointed Richard M. Wheeler, of Wolcott, as a member of the State Student Assistance Commission of Indiana. The state agency handles all the educational funds distributed through state and federal scholarships, grants, loans and work study programs. Wheeler is a retired teacher and the publisher and editor of the New Wolcott Enterprise. Wheeler will represent the 20-county Fifth Congressional District.
50 Years Ago
Attending the grand opening of Businger’s Sunoco “Car Wash,” at 302 Broadway, Saturday will be “Frosty” Winter, president of U.S. Car Wash Equipment, of Indianapolis, and Billy Keller, star performer for the Indiana Pacers of the ABA. Businger, who recently added the “TOT” car wash system, reported that 542 automobiles were washed free of charge last Friday and Saturday.