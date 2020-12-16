25 Years Ago
A.J. Altman, a Frontier senior and three-sport letter winner, has been named the first Scholar Athlete Award winner of the 1995-1996 winter sports season. The award, which is co-sponsored by the Herald Journal and Sprint-United Telephone’s Community Relations team, is given regularly to top student-athletes in White County. Altman holds a near-perfect 3.9 grade-point average on the school’s 4.0 scale and plans to pursue computer engineering – or at least engineering – in college. He’s ranked No. 1 in his senior class of 56 students in Chalmers. A.J. is the son of Elaine and Chuck Altman of Chalmers.
50 Years Ago
Results of the 1970 Carroll County Crop Show were announced by Dale Kasten, area extension agent. High honors went to John Moss, Burlington Township, who won the Ten Ear Sweepstakes award with his first place 4-H advanced division. Jerry Moss, Burlington Township, has the Reserve Sweepstakes Ten Ear award, winning second place.