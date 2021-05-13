25 Years Ago
Five members of the White County AARP Chapter 3244 recently attended a “Leadership Training Workshop” at the Radisson Inn at Lafayette. Merle and Helen Davis were honored with a special citation award for Outstanding Volunteer Service to the White County community. The award was presented at the local chapter meeting. Those attending from the area were Dottie McClean, Merle and Helen Davis, Pegg Miklik and Leisel Seramur.
50 Years Ago
Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Teachers Honorary Society will meet Saturday at Carroll High School. Attending from White County will be Beulah Altman, Isabelle Davis, Geneva Fuller, Esther Heims, Dorothea Jay, June Kloster, Medi Koehler, Mabelle Mashino, Jeanette Ryan, Helen Correll, Verna Moore, Colleen Shook, Imogene Schwanke, Nellie Mae Smith and Marie Troncin.