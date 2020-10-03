25 YEARS AGO
Monticello’s Alex Hershey, 15, and Boy Scout Troop No. 154, sponsored by the Monticello First Presbyterian Church, recently reseeded an area off of Indiana 39 between 600 and 700 North. The area was seeded back to grass. The project was coordinated by Alex Hershey as his Eagle Scout project, the Boy Scout’s highest rank. Also helping with the project were members of Pheasants Forever.
50 YEARS AGO
Louis Quade, 85, received his 60-year pin from the United Transportation Union, from the local chairman of the Northern Division and Monon conductor, R.V. Roudebush. Mr. Quade was a switchman at Monon for 42 years. He and his wife have been married 59 years and reside on Walnut Street.