25 Years Ago
Members of Frontier High School’s boys golf team receiving post-season awards include: A.J. Altman, Sportsmanship Award; Seth Owens, Mental Attitude Award; Craig Lehe, MVP Award; and Joe Marconett, Most Improved Award.
50 Years Ago
Twin Lakes FFA Dairy Judging Team journeyed to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the State Dairy Judging Contest recently. The team placed in the white ribbon group. Howard Reiff was high point man on the team with 338 points out of a possible 400. The team includes Howard Reiff, Burnettsville; Clyde DuVall and Dan Hunt, both of Idaville.