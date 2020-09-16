25 YEARS AGO
Teams sponsored by Marmolijo’s Trio Restaurant and White County Abstract claimed championships in the Open and Recreational divisions, respectively, at the White County United Way Volleyball Tournament. Trio’s team members include Kristy Ballantine, Jenny Allen, Shawna Jenkins, Kerry Wood, Adam Cornell and Jared Oldenkamp. White County Abstract team members include DeAnn Cosgray, Michelle Snyder, Jodi Smith, Terry Smith, Carol Hendress, Mitch Cosgray, Todd Snyder and Eric Hendress.
50 YEARS AGO
Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, teacher’s honorary society, will meet at the Tippecanoe Country Club. White County attendees will be Beulah Altman, Isabelle Davis, Geneva Fuller, Irene Gray, Esther Heims, Dorthea Jay, and June Kloster. Also attending will be Medi Kohler, Mabelle Mashino, Ruth Nicholas, Jeanette Ryan, Imogene Schwanke, Nellie Mae Smith and Marie Troncin.