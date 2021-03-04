25 Years Ago
Shaw Haselby has won the 1996 Herald Journal Sectional Pick Contest. Haselby, a Roosevelt Middle School student, correctly guessed the sectional winner at 45 sites across Indiana. He will receive the first-place prize of four tickets to the March 23 boys’ basketball state finals at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. Second-place honors this year go to Indiana University student Joel Rich. Rich picked 44 correct sectional winners and included a tie-breaker score on his entry form to earn the runner-up title. He will receive a pair of tickets to the state finals.
50 Years Ago
Members of the Wolcott FFA who attended the District Parliamentary Procedure Contest at North Judson are Steve Bahler, Mike Lehe, Joe Begley, Bill Begley, Mike Rusk and Dave Lehman. Also, Bill Crosby, Dave Crosby, Gerald Schneidt, Jim Budzynski and Jeff Rusk. Wolcott placed second, with New Prairie first.