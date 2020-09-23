25 YEARS AGO
North White High School graduate Megan Stimmel is in her first season at middle attacker for the Ball State University women’s volleyball team. A redshirt freshman, Stimmel was hailed by Head Coach Randy Litchfield as “our most improved player during spring practices.” Stimmel — at 6-foot-3 – matches ’94 BSU grad Cassy Herode as the tallest player to ever compete for the Cardinals. The 1994 Cardinals finished with a 25-6 overall record and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. Ball State won the Mid-American Conference with a perfect 17-0 record last year. Megan is the daughter of Richard and Connie Stimmel of Monon.
50 YEARS AGO
Don and Barb Eastman are the new owners of Eastman’s Market (formerly C&M Regal) in Reynolds. They have redecorated the store’s interior and added a drug sundries section. Don is the brother of Russell Eastman, who owns Green Gables Restaurant.