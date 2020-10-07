25 YEARS AGO
Three area youths were honored at the State Fair last week. Holly Welker, Mark McKaig and Angelia McKaig received top honors. Angelia McKaig, 19, of Logansport, was named delegate coordinator for the 1996 State Fair Youth Leadership Conference. She has been a Cass County 4-H’er for 10 years and is the daughter of Roger and Linda McKaig. Welker, 17, Idaville, and Mark McKaig, 18, Logansport, were named honor delegates for 1996. Holly Welker has been a White County 4-H’er for eight years and is the daughter of Richard and Susan Welker. Mark McKaig, who has been in Cass County 4-H for 10 years, is the son of Jan and Ed McKaig.
50 YEARS AGO
Nick Bozich, of Monon, was presented with the “Sagamore of the Wabash” award from Gov. Edgar Whitcomb. Congressman Richard Roudebush made the presentation at the rally here Friday night.