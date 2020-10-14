25 YEARS AGO
Annette Marie Pfeiffer has been selected by the Mrs. Indiana International Pageant to represent the city at the state’s 1996 pageant. Pfeiffer was presented her crown by Monticello Mayor Richard Cronch. She is married to Michael. She is public relations and corporate development manager at Broken W. Enterprises. She is the mother of four daughters, ages 9, 7, 3 and 3 months. The pageant recognizes women for their commitment to family, profession and community stewardship.
50 YEARS AGO
Debra Jean Pass, a senior at North White, is this year’s winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution Award. She will participate in an exam in November at Lafayette Central Catholic in which all winners will receive scholarships. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Delos Pass of Monon.