25 Years Ago
When Ron and Kimberly Stokes, of Monticello, arrived at White County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning, they didn’t know their soon-to-be born baby would be White County’s first baby of 1996. Cody Stokes arrived Wednesday at 1:05 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and 20 inches long. In honor of being the first baby of 1996, the Stokes family receives a new car seat from White County Memorial Hospital, a $25 cash prize from Peoples Savings and Loan Association, a $50 savings bond from N. Smith Jewelry, a $25 gift certificate from Monticello Dry Cleaners, a baby cup from Roth Jewelers and a $25 gift certificate from Monticello Pizza King.
50 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Snow, Monticello, are winners of the Daily Herald Journal “1971 Baby Derby.” Charles Thomas Snow was born Jan. 3 at White County Memorial Hospital. They will receive 42 gifts of merchandise and cash from local merchants. Dr. Nolan Hibner was the attending physician.