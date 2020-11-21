25 YEARS AGO
Members of Twin Lakes’ 1995 girls swimming team receiving post-season awards include: Nichole Pfaff, Outstanding Freshman Award; Ginny Davis, Most Improved; Terri Anderson, Sportsmanship Award; and Tara Pusey, Most Points Scored and Scholastic Awards.
50 YEARS AGO
Army Spec. 4 Edwin Criswell, son of Kenneth Criswell, Buffalo, is serving as a United Nations Command Escort near Panmunjom. He is assigned to officers of the neutral nations who supervise the armistices. He entered the Army in April 1969 and was last stationed at Fort Gordon, Ga.