25 YEARS AGO
The Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce will honor local volunteer Orlo Shoop Saturday night. Shoop has been named recipient of the 1995 George Armstrong Spencer award. The award is named for the first pioneer to settle in this area. In 1829, George Armstrong Spencer walked from Perry County, Ohio, to settle in what later became Big Creek Township. The award is named for him because he exhibited he traits that the award recipients also exhibit. Shoop, 78, is a retired maintenance supervisor from the White County Building and a past assistant to the White County Highway Engineer.
50 YEARS AGO
Mrs. Blanche Wanderi was presented a five-year perfect attendance pin from the Mothers Night Out Club of Reynolds. The presentation was made at a meeting at the home of Mrs. William Bossung by Mrs. Carl Zarse, president. Mrs. Wanderi joined the MNO Club in January 1965 and in January 1971 she will have six years of perfect attendance.