25 YEARS AGO
Seven White County boys advanced in NFL Gatorade Punt, Pass and Kick competition held at Twin Lakes High School. Local winners in age divisions from 9-15 years old will now compete in Sectional action in Valparaiso. Top finishers are: Age 9 – Timothy Nydegger, Monticello; Age 10 – Craig Connell, Monon; Age 11 – Tyler Armstrong, Monticello; Age 12 – Hassan Abdallah, Monticello; Age 13 – John McCall, Idaville; Age 14 – Jacob Chaney, Monticello; and Age 15 – Michael York, Monticello.
50 YEARS AGO
Mrs. Margaret Carson, Mrs. Mary Royer, Mrs. Irene Godlove, Mrs. Jackie Raderstorf and Mrs. Ima Davison from Idaville Church of God attended the WSCS Retreat at Bear Lake Camp last week.