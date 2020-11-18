25 YEARS AGO
Kevin Nethercutt, Terra location manager from Idaville, was recently named one of six winners in Terra’s internal seed sales competition. His region manager awarded him a $500 Bass Pro gift certificate in recognition of the achievement at the region’s sales meeting. The program encouraged sales people to set goals and work toward reaching them by participating in specific sales activities. As suggested by its name, “Terra Seed All-Stars,” the program featured a baseball theme.
50 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Heiny assumed ownership of McDowell General Store in Burnettsville on Monday. They are area residents and Mrs. Heiny formerly lived in Burnettsville.