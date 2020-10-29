25 YEARS AGO
Ball State University sophomore Adam Mow, Monticello, has been awarded a scholarship from the Sigma Phi Epsilon Educational Foundation. Recipients were chosen from over 100 applications judged in academic achievement, campus and fraternity leadership and financial need. Mow, an architectural major, is the Balanced Man Scholarship Chairman in the Ball State chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He is the son of Susan Fisher of Monticello and Mark Mow of Elkhart.
50 YEARS AGO
Duane Walker, who with Gail Walker, farms east Sitka in Liberty Township, picked a soybean stalk which has 307 pods. This came from a 10-acre sandy loam. The field is averaging 30-plus bushels of beans per acre.