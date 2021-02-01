25 Years Ago
Twin Lakes senior Ben Gritten claimed his third Logansport regional title and classmate Travis Funkhouser picked up his second straight Saturday as both qualified for semi-state action this weekend. Both have now advanced to Merrillville in each of their four years at Twin Lakes. The pair will be joined by senior Aaron Austin, a semi-state qualifier two years ago, who placed second at Logan in the 145-pound weight class. The Indian trio, along with teammate Tony Scott, was the only county wrestlers to advance past Saturday’s opening elimination round at the tourney.
50 Years Ago
Clyde B. Netherton, son of Mrs. Blanche Netherton, Chalmers, is a member of the civilian corps that helped put Apollo 14 in space. A 1937 graduate of Chalmers and 1949 mechanical engineering graduate of Purdue University, he is assigned at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., as an aerospace technologist.