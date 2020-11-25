25 YEARS AGO
North White’s Sam Horton has been named this week’s Scholar Athlete Award winner as he comes off a successful football campaign and enters basketball season at North White. Horton ranks third in his class of 1976 and he maintains an 11.3 grade-point average on the school’s 12.0 scale. The Scholar Athlete Award, co-sponsored by the Herald Journal and Sprint-United Telephone Community Relations Team, is awarded every two weeks during the school year. Horton serves as Student Council president, National Honor Society secretary and tutors a Spanish-speaking Monon Elementary fourth grader three times a week. Sam is the son of Peggy and Richard “Buzz” Horton of Monon.
50 YEARS AGO
Bob Hughes, Monticello’s oldest retailer (42 years), has sold his building to the State and Savings Bank. He began his business in 1928 and has been at various locations. In 1944, he purchased his present building.