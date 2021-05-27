25 Years Ago
Eight year-old Kaleb Kerans, of Reynolds, has won the U.S. Foreign Minister’s Award in the International Children’s Art Exhibition. More than 1,000 U.S. youth, including Kerans were honored with an award in Pentel’s prestigious International Children’s Art Exhibition, an International student art contest and exhibition. The 26th ICAE drew 3,857 U.S. and more than 50,000 international submissions from young artisans, age five-15, who annually enter their drawings, paintings, collages or woodcut tow-dimensional creations free-of-charge through their school teachers. This year’s 10-month 1996-97 U.S. tour includes a stop in Reynolds in November.
50 Years Ago
At Achievement Night held Friday at the Staggs Memorial Gymnasium, the top three students at the 1971 graduating class were honored. They are: Anna Manley, Valedictorian; Carolyn Overley, Salutatorian; and James Gardner, third in the 1971 graduating class.