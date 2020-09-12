25 YEARS AGO
Winners in the UPPCO Team Bass Tournament include: Mic and Greg Korschot, first place; Mike Boehlke and Todd Breeling, second place; Jerry Drazer and Arthur Joseph, third place; Lourie and Rocky Gourley and Joel Pence, fourth place; Boehlke-Breeling, big bass; Mary Joseph, Ray Hardesty and Joyce McNeill, big catfish; Joseph, Hardesty and McNeill, big white bass; and Gourley, Gourley and Pence, big walleye.
50 YEARS AGO
At school today, the high school students at Frontier will vote on “Queen of Homecoming” who will reign at Friday night’s halftime festivities. The student body will choose one of these three senior girls: Jennifer Hughes, Alice O’Dell or Donna Alexander.