25 YEARS AGO
Spelling their way to success, the Frontier Middle School Spell Bowl team recently finished its season placing second in the district. During the team’s season, the 12 members studied over 1,700 words. Representing the top spellers are: Kaley Hughes, Coley Dwigans, Luke Mansfield, Danielle Griffin, Keisha Corso, Shawna Belden, Summer Humphrey, Mariah Holderly, Jamie Anderson, Tiffany Kauffman, Jessica Stockment and Andrew Tucker.
50 YEARS AGO
The Miller Funeral Home is marking its 50th anniversary. Loren E. Miller established the firm when he bought a furniture and undertaking business from J.H. McCully at Idaville in 1920. As Fred Miller recalls: “Dad used a horse hearse for about a year, then bought a white motor hearse.” Initially sons Earl, Ralph and Fred operated the business with their father. Later, Harry Voorhis, of Lebanon, joined the firm.