25 YEARS AGO
Two portraits by Julie A. Gutwein and a wedding photo by David A. Lottes were featured in the 104th International Print Exhibition of the Professional Photographers of America. They are photographers from Julie’s Photography in Monon. Each photograph displayed at the exhibition earns International Exhibition merit from the photographer’s organization. Julie’s two portraits were of Joshua Balvich, from Rensselaer, and of Jonathan and Marie Gutwein, of Monticello. Lottes’ photo was from the wedding of Monica Pimmler and Bernie Boldt. The exhibition was held in Rosemont, Ill.
50 YEARS AGO
The queen and her court at the Frontier football homecoming were senior Donna Alexander, queen; Kayaleen Perkins, sophomore; Jennifer Hughes, senior; Alice Odell, senior; Vicki Victor, freshman; and Patti Brown, junior. Miss Alexander also reigned over the dance held in the gym.